93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club

93-year-old Doug Schwint started curling with the Elora Curling Club almost 60 years ago. Members of the club say they are proud to call him their longest-serving member.

“Definitely an inspiration. He’s admired and respected by everyone here at the club,” said member Darlene Furlong.

Schwint said nothing beats a game of curling.

“It’s a team thing. You have four people. You take turns throwing the rocks and you figure it out and have some strategy with it. Just a fun competitive sort of thing,” said Schwint.

The Elora man said it’s not just about the game but also the friendships he’s made over the years.

“We’ve travelled all over Ontario. Played at other clubs. It’s been fun to meet people,” said Schwint.

He hasn’t done it alone. His wife Wilma has been by his side the entire time. She just gave up the sport herself a couple of years ago.

“Doug would curl Mondays. I’d curl Tuesday nights," said Wilma Schwint. "Then we’d both curl Thursdays then we would bonspiel on the weekends.”

In 2008 the Elora Curling Club made the couple honourary members, meaning they are members for life and earned free memberships.

“Doug joined in 1964. He has never missed a year unless the club was closed like it was last year due to covid,” said one of the conveners of the club, Bruce MacEachern.

Schwint said he isn’t as nimble as he once was and has to use a stick for his throws, an adjustment he made in his nineties.

“I’m using the stick now to curl. I’m having trouble with it,” Schwint said.

“You’re not as accurate. Because you’re walking out instead of down and sliding and delivering,” said Wilma. “But he’s pretty limber for his age.”

“It’s progress. He still out there, active and that’s what we love to see,” said MacEachern.

Schwint said he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday.