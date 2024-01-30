93-year-old temperature records broken in B.C.

Unseasonably warm weather across B.C. led to more than three dozen temperature records falling across the province Monday.

According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, 35 areas broke or tied their previous daily maximum temperature record for Jan. 29. Additionally, nine areas broke their previous record for highest daily minimum temperature for that same day.

Some of the records that fell were more than 90 years old. Cranbrook's 1931 record high for Jan. 29 was 10.6 C. But on Monday, it warmed up to 10.8 C. On Vancouver Island, Esquimalt's 1931 record of 13.3 C was broken when the mercury rose to 15.3 C.

The Lower Mainland also saw several records broken. In Vancouver it got as warm as 14.3 C, beating out the previous 1940 record of 13.3 C. Richmond, which had the same 1940 record, was even warmer Monday, hitting 14.4 C.

The weather agency explained the warm weather is due to "a very mild airmass" in the province. Mild, rainy weather is predicted to remain in Metro Vancouver through the rest of the week. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day, with a high of 14 C in Vancouver. Environment Canada's forecast shows it's expected to get cooler – but sunnier – by the weekend, with highs of 8 C.

Other maximum temperature records broken or tied on Monday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Abbotsford area – new record of 18.2 C, old record of 15.6 C set in 1960

Bella Bella area – new record of 13.3 C, old record of 13 C set in 1998

Cache Creek area – tied its 1989 record of 14 C

Clinton area – new record of 10.3 C, old record of 6.8 C set in 2012

Comox area – new record of 13.3 C, old record of 12 C set in 2018

Courtenay area – new record of 13.3 C, old record of 12 C set in 2018

Dawson Creek area – new record of 15.1 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1934

Dease Lake area – new record of 8.7 C, old record of 5 C set in 2022

Fort Nelson area – new record of 13.5 C, old record of 6 C set in 2007

Fort St. John area – new record of 12.8 C, old record of 10.5 C set in 1993

Gibsons area – new record of 16.2 C, old record of 10.5 C set in 1993

Gonzales Point area – new record of 15.3 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1931

Kamloops area – new record of 11.8 C, old record of 11 set in 1988

Mackenzie area – new record of 9.3 C, old record of 5.1 C set in 2009

Malahat area – new record of 14.2 C, old record of 12.6 C set in 1992

Merritt area – new record of 12.7 C, old record of 12 C set in 1989

Osoyoos area – new record of 12.4 C, old record of 11.7 C set in 1974

Penticton area – new record of 12.8 C, old record of 11.1 C set n 1974

Port Hardy area – new record of 13.3 C, old record of 12 set in 1998

Powell River area – new record of 12.8 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1931

Prince Rupert area – new record of 12.6 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1935

Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 10.6 C, old record of 10 C set in 2009

Sechelt area – new record of 16.2 C, old record of 11 C set in 1995

Sparwood area – new record of 10 C, old record of 7.2 C set in 1976

Summerland area – new record of 12 C, old record of 11.1 C set in 1953

Terrace area – new record of 9.5 C, old record of 7.5 C, set in 1993

Victoria area – tied its 1995 record of 13.1 C

Victoria Harbour, Hartland and university areas – new record of 15.3 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1931

West Vancouver area – new record of 17.3 C, old record of 14 C set in 1998

New records for the highest minimum daily temperature include: