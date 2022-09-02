93 year temperature record broken in Regina Thursday

Regina broke a 93 year temperature record on Thursday, climbing to a high of 35.6 degrees, edging out the old record of 35.0 set in 1929, according to a weather summary from Environment Canada.

The Queen City was one of eight locations across Saskatchewan to set a temperature record on Thursday, which was also the first day of meteorological fall.

Other centres to set records Thursday according to Environment Canada were:

Broadview area (Broadview): New record of 34.1, surpassing the old record of 33.3 set in 1940.



Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary) area (Last Mountain CS): New record of 33.7, surpassing the old record of 32.5 set in 1983.

Lucky Lake area (Lucky Lake): New record of 33.0, surpassing the old record of 31.3 set in 2009.

Maple Creek area (Maple Creek): New record of 33.0, surpassing the old record of 32.9 set in 2009.



Rockglen area (Rockglen (AUT)): New record of 35.8, surpassing the old record of 30.9 set in 2016.

Watrous area (Watrous east): New record of 34.6, surpassing the old record of 31.5 set in 1983.



Wynyard area (Wynyard (AUT)): New record of 34.0, surpassing the old record of 31.6 set in 1991.

A cool down is expected on Friday before highs in the 30’s resume for the Labour Day long weekend.

Astronomical fall (autumn equinox) is Thursday, Sept. 22.