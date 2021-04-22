94.5 Virgin Radio listener $100K richer after winning 'Destroy Your Debt' contest

One lucky Vancouver man is $100,000 richer after winning the massive prize up for grabs in Virgin Radio's "Destroy Your Debt" contest.

Nikola Lucic says it took him about 20 attempts to finally get through to the 94.5 Virgin Radio station, but it definitely paid off.

Lucic was presented with a giant cheque Thursday, something he says is a dream come true.

"I was in big shock, it was like a dream to me," Lucic told CTV News.

With his winnings, Lucic said he plans to pay off his mortgage and go on a trip once COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

The contest was open at Virgin Radio stations across Canada. Participants had to listen for a keyword at specific hours of the day and text it in to the closest Virgin Radio station for their chance to qualify. One entry from each keyword was entered into the grand prize draw, which took place April 16.

Lucic was the selected winner from everyone who qualified across the country.

The prize from Virgin Radio, which like CTV Vancouver is owned by Bell Media, is one of the largest prizes to be given away in Vancouver radio history.