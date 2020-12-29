A 94-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder as Chatham-Kent police are Investigating a homicide that took place in a Wallaceburg residence on Boxing Day.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 police say they responded to a call on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg.

Upon arrival, officers located an 89-year-old woman in the residence with no vital signs. Despite efforts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have determined that the woman’s death was a homicide, Police say her 94-year-old husband has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Members of Investigative Services continue their investigation. Police can confirm that there is no threat to public safety as this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #262.