945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.

No new deaths were reported, while hospitalizations increased to 123, including 11 intensive care patients.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North Central (two), Far North East (two), North West (30), North Central (32), North East (30), Saskatoon (294), Central West (10), Central East (66), Regina (283), South West (28), South Central (17) and South East (51) zones and 95 new cases have pending residence details.

There are a reported 2,462 active cases in the Regina zone and 2,881 in the Saskatoon zone.

There were no new cases of the Omicron variant reported on Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,060, or 88 new cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 2,730 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.