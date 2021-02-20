The province reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Saturday.

The majority of new infections – 59 – are in Northern Health, according to the COVID-19 bulletin.

Thirty-one are in Winnipeg, three in Interlake-Eastern and two in Southern Health.

Prairie Mountain Health reported no new cases Saturday.

The three Manitobans who died were all seniors from Winnipeg:

A woman in her 60s, linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital

A man in his 80s, linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital

A woman in her 90s from Winnipeg, linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite care home in St. Boniface

Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related-fatalities in Manitoba to 882.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent in the province and four per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 206 people in hospital, with 31 in the ICU.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in the province to 31,329, while 29,240 people have recovered.

There were no new cases of the COVID-19 variant reported Saturday.

On Friday, the province announced three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK.

The first case of the variant in Manitoba was reported earlier this month.

All four are linked to international travel.