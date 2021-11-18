95 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 4 more deaths

The Saskatchewan government confirmed 95 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with four deaths.

The additional deaths bring the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 905. One person was in the 40-59 age range; two were between 60 and 79; and one person was 80 or older.

There are 161 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 38 in the ICU. Of the 161 hospitalized, 108 – or 67 per cent – were not fully vaccinated. The province said 11 residents are still in Ontario ICUs.

The new cases are in the Far North West (three), North West (three), North Central (five), Saskatoon (27), Central West (two), Central East (11), Regina (four), South West (five), South Central (seven) and South East (20) zones. Eight new cases are pending residence information.

Of the 95 new cases, 23 are in unvaccinated children under 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine; 53 are in unvaccinated residents who can get the COVID-19 shot; and 19 new cases are in people who have both doses.

There are 1,100 active cases in the province – the lowest number since mid-August. The seven-day average of new daily cases sits at 102.

The government said 1,707 COVID-19 tests were processed and health-care workers gave an additional 1,503 doses of the vaccine, including 408 first shots and 1,095 second.