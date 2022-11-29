95-year-old Manitoban knits dozens of mittens for Christmas hampers

Countless pairs of little hands will be warmer this winter thanks to the hard work of a 95-year-old Manitoban.

Shirley Mitchell has spent months carefully knitting pairs and pairs of mittens to be included in the Brandon-Westman Christmas Cheer Board hampers this holiday season.

“It was something to do when I was sitting, watching TV, just to keep my hands busy,” Mitchell told CTV News Winnipeg in a phone interview from her home at an assisted living facility in Brandon.

Mitchell has been knitting for decades, having taken up the hobby when her first daughter Joanne was born.

She admits the craft didn’t come naturally, at first.

“My husband wondered if I was knitting for an elephant,” she joked.

Mitchell began knitting for the cheer board four years ago. Her first year, she knit over 40 pairs. The next, she made 52.

“My goal was one a week, and so I did that,” she said.

Mitchell took 2021 off to deal with some health issues.

She was back at it this year, but there was a learning curve once she dusted off her needles and yarn.

“When I first started, I couldn't remember how to do them, but it came back to me,” she said.

Mitchell said she finds knitting calming, even continuing to churn out mitts while recovering from two separate cataract surgeries this summer and fall.

She pays for most of the materials herself, and said she gets something in return, as well.

“It gives you a sense of accomplishment and feels good to be able to give them to kids who maybe couldn’t afford them,” she said.

INCREASE NEED FOR HAMPERS EXPECTED

Cheer board volunteer Maureen Cobb anticipates about 1,200 families will sign up to receive hampers this holiday season, a number that is up slightly from last year.

“We know it's going to be a cold winter. Food is definitely in need and inflation, that's made a big difference for people, of course,” she said.

Each hamper includes supplies to make a Christmas feast, like turkey, ham, or chicken, potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce, plus some extra nonperishable groceries like crackers, rice and cereal.

Hampers also include unwrapped toys for kids, plus warm weather gear, like Mitchell’s mittens.

Cobb said she looks forward to a call from Mitchell every November, arranging a pick-up for that year’s supply.

“She doesn't look for attention. She just quietly knits throughout the year, and she's so modest. She's just happy to contribute what she can.”

At 95 years young, Mitchell doesn’t plan to put down her knitting needles any time soon.

“I’m on a pair of mitts now for next year. We’ll see how that goes,” she joked.