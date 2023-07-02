95-year-old veteran refuses to retire after encouraging community service

When Gerry Ratchford was a boy, he recalls reading an obituary in the newspaper he delivered, and asking his mom a question.

“’Will I ever be 80?’” Gerry laughs. “And she said, ‘Maybe.’”

But before that question could be answered definitively, they had to endure the Second World War.

A couple months later, Gerry remembers watching troops marching through the street and leaving their families to serve overseas.

“When I finished my paper route,” Gerry says, “I would go out and march with the troops.”

The then 12-year-old’s dedication and enthusiasm impressed the troops so much, they had a little uniform tailored for him.

“I was the mascot,” Gerry smiles. “That was the start of my military experience.”

Gerry the Mascot was featured in an article in one of the papers he delivered, before he joined the cadets, served in the Navy, and eventually enlisted in the Army.

He was deployed to Cyprus and Korea.

“We lost a lot of fellas over there,” Gerry says, before shaking his head and taking a big breath. “You try to wipe it out of your mind, but it’s still there.”

After earning more than a dozen military medals, Gerry retired from the army after 40 years.

But he was committed to keep serving, and started teaching cadets the qualities he valued most.

“Leadership,” Gerry says. “And being a good citizen.”

Which is why Gerry started volunteering with various community groups, donned a new uniform to join the Commissionaires, and eventually answered that question about longevity.

“And now I’m 95,” Gerry smiles.

And he is still working, recently recognized with 40 years of distinguished service.

“People ask me, ‘When are you going to retire?’” Gerry smiles. “And I say, ‘How soon do you want to come to my funeral?’”

While Gerry credits his good health with keeping busy, he attributes his personal happiness with always focusing on being of service to others.

“Do the best you possibly can with what you have,” Gerry says.

And whether you’re 95 or “not yet nine,” Gerry says it’s never too early or late to make a positive difference.