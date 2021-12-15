96 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 30 people with COVID in hospital – 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 13 are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and five fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

There are 636 active cases in the region.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,990 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,871 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

17 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

48 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces

6 Community Outbreaks

11 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

340,745 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

20,326 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

320,419 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

57,338 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 718,502 doses have been administered to WEC residents

82.6% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

77.7% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

.