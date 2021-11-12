96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over two days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past two days.
WECHU is reporting the numbers for Thursday and Friday together since the health unit was closed on Remembrance Day. There were 60 cases on Thursday and 36 cases on Friday.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting sixteen people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are vaccinated. There are two unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
WRH officials say it is likely a temporary blip as a result of the outbreak the hospital announced earlier this week. They expect it will resolve in a couple of days.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
The health unit says 252 cases are currently active, including 167 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,848 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,130 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 32 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 23 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak-related
- 1 case is travel related
- 36 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 7 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 6 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 327,054 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 14,600 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 312,454 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 8,230 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 647,738 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.2% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.