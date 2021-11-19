97 per cent of Toronto city staff now fully vaccinated

Ninety-seven per cent of City of Toronto employees are now fully protected against COVID-19 and two per cent have at least one dose of a vaccine. The remaining one per cent of staff declared that they are unvaccinated.

According to a news release issued on Friday afternoon, 31,074 of Toronto employees — or 97 per cent — have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is encouraging to see this week that approximately 500 more of our employees are reporting they have received a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine,” City Manager Chris Murray said in a news release on Friday.

City staff were told they had to provide proof that they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 30. Those who are either unvaccinated or have not provided proof of at least one dose will be required to meet with their supervisor to review their status.

Employees who don’t comply with the vaccine mandate may also be suspended for up to six weeks without pay. After the period of unpaid suspension, starting on Dec. 13, staff who still do not provide proof of full vaccination will be terminated.

So far, the City said 515 staff members have been placed on unpaid suspension for non-compliance with the vaccine policy. Pending the review of accommodation requests, 85 staff member have been placed on a leave of absence.

The City said 99.5 per cent of the overall workforce submitted their vaccination status by end of day on Nov. 18.

CLASSES CANCELLED

Last week, the city paused some recreational classes due to staffing shortages resulting from the implementation of its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Beginning today, 101 city programs will be cancelled for the last four weeks of the fall session, which will impact 685 participants. The City said no learn to skate or swim classes will be cancelled, in addition to after-school recreational programs.

The City will directly contact and reimburse anyone impacted.