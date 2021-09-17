97 per cent of TVDSB staff provide vaccine attestations
The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting 92 per cent of educators and support staff who filled out attestations, are fully or partially vaccinated.
“I am proud so many of our staff are vaccinated to keep their students and colleagues safe from COVID-19,” said Education Director, Mark Fisher.
In total, 10,010 staff have attested to being fully vaccinated, while 180 have received their first dose and are making progress toward full vaccination. Another 36 have provided proof of medical reasons for not being vaccinated.
Any staff member not fully vaccinated must provide proof of twice-weekly negative COVID-19 test results.
“Anyone who is in direct contact with our students should be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption,” said Fisher. “Staff members who do not declare their vaccination status face progressive discipline that could result in suspension without pay.”
Only 304 individuals, out of a total of 11,086 current active staff, have not attested to their vaccination status.
More details on staff vaccinations can be found online.
