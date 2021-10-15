98% of SHA physicians, staff attest to being fully vaccinated

Nearly all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) physicians and staff have attested to being fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, the SHA is requiring its staff and physicians indicate if they are fully vaccinated or intend to be immunized.

During a press conference Friday morning, SHA Infrastructure Management Executive Director Derek Miller said 40,000 staff have sent in their declarations.

As of Friday, 39,000 or 98 per cent of staff members said they are fully vaccinated.

“The vast majority of those self declarations that have been submitted so far indicate that they are or will be fully immunized by early November that's 98 per cent, of the respondents,” Miller said. “One per cent have indicated that they plan on entering the monitored testing program, and the other one per cent approximately have indicated that they will be seeking approval for medical or religious accommodation.”

Those staff who are unvaccinated will be required to indicate if they plan to seek an accommodation or will opt for monitoring through the attesting program.

The SHA announced staff would be required to provide their vaccination status on Oct. 1, as a way to protect residents in their care and other staff.

Those remaining staff members who have not yet provided their immunization status have until Saturday at 8 a.m.