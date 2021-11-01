98 per cent of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance staff comply with vaccine policy, 26 terminated

With its vaccine policy in full effect, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance says 98 per cent of its staff are fully vaccinated, while 26 staff members have been terminated and the privileges of one physician have been suspended.

The CKHA and its regional hospital partners moved forward with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its staff, physicians and volunteers which was unanimously approved by the hospital’s board of directors. The deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a valid exception was Sunday, Oct. 31.

“This progressive policy ensures that we are doing everything possible to limit the spread of this highly contagious virus. Our patients and families deserve the best protection we can provide and will take comfort in knowing that their care team has been fully vaccinated. I want to thank our staff, physicians and volunteers who recognize the importance of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, chief of staff, CKHA.

According to CKHA, 1,293 or 98 per cent of its staff are fully vaccinated or have complied with the policy. As of Oct. 31, 26 staff and one physician have not complied with the policy and have been informed that their employment has been terminated.

The nursing compliance rate with the policy is 97.7 per cent. Of those who have not complied with the policy, 16 are considered clinical staff and 10 are considered non-clinical staff who were spread across multiple programs and departments, CKHA says.

“Our decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy was to instill confidence in our community and organization that CKHA is a safe place to both receive and deliver care,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO, CKHA. “Although this is a difficult day at CKHA as we say goodbye to valued members of our team, these actions will help reduce the potential for outbreaks, service interruptions and provide an even safer hospital environment for all.”

The policy required all staff, professional staff, volunteers including board members, students and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a valid exception. As per the policy, staff who are not vaccinated or have not offered a valid exemption by Oct. 31 were to have their employment terminated. Physicians who did not comply will be notified their privileges have been suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.