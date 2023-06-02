98-year-old makes history as oldest woman to walk across CN Tower
A 98-year-old woman made yet another record-breaking walk across the CN Tower.
On Friday morning, Bernice ‘Bunny’ Harrison made her way across the CN Tower EdgeWalk, making her the oldest woman to do the highest edge walk in the world.
The EdgeWalk overlooks the city from 116 storeys above, and is the highest “full circle hands-free walk” in the world.
Harrison’s family, including over a dozen grandchildren and her six great grandchildren, all came to the CN Tower to support their thrill-seeking grandmother.
Immediately following the walk, Harrison said she was feeling “wonderful.”
“I’m just showing my age, my legs don’t seem to want to work,” Harrison said.
This isn’t the first time Harrison has braved the EdgeWalk.
In April 2022, Harrison celebrated her 97th birthday at the top of the CN Tower, breaking the record for the oldest woman to complete the walk.
The thrill-seeker first crossed it off her bucket list when she turned 90.
Harrison said she plans to circle around the top of the popular Toronto landmark next year to ring in her 99th birthday, and hopes her great grandchildren – when they turn 13 years old – will join her along for the thrill-seeking adventure.
With files from CTV News’ Andrew Brennan and Kim Phillips.
-
Labatt Brewing Company employees could walk off job if new deal is not reachedUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.