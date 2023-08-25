98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936.
It was then that she received her first trophy, a giant honeycomb made of wicker with a painted wooden bee sticking out of it.
“I wasn’t nervous or anything, it was just one of those things I did,” said Williams-Keays nonchalantly.
Since then, it has become one of the many stories Williams-Keays has repeatedly told her family.
“I’ve been hearing about her 1936 spelling bee since forever, and a little bit of a brag to it,” said her niece, Joan Williams-Mann.
This summer, the family once again heard about William-Keays triumphant win 87 years ago, which led to Williams-Mann challenging her aunt to defend her title as a spelling bee champion at the same school she attended when she was a young girl.
“In order to compete, you had to either go to this school or be a descendant of someone that went to this school,” explained Williams-Mann.
Each person had two tries to spell the word correctly -- and Williams-Keays only needed one, she had no misspellings.
“It was not much different I guess. I learned a little bit from the first time. A little more confidence,” she said.
The event was not just organized for the spelling bee; it also acted as a fundraiser for the old school, which is now a museum.
The Barney’s River Station Schoolhouse museum is a step back in time, which houses memorabilia and a wall of honour, which remembers past students and community members who served in the Boer War, the First World War and Second World War.
“It’s related to every person [in this community] and that’s what makes a museum, the people,” said Nova Bannerman, who was a former teacher at the school for 13 years and the museum’s curator.
Williams-Keays said the museum brings back many memories for her, especially of her classmates, friends and her time in the school growing up.