99 Street apartment building evacuated due to fire

A fire early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of a three-storey walk-up at 99 Street and 85 Avenue.

The fire at York Manor was called in just before 4 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

It appeared to have started in the ground-level parkade under the building. At least four vehicles were damaged.

Missy Sampson, 17, told CTV News Edmonton she lives at the building and sometimes on the street.

According to the teen, her "street dad" was the first to see flames and woke up Sampson, her mother and her boyfriend.

"Pounded on my window. Told us to pull the fire alarm to get everybody out of the building. If it wasn't for my street dad, none of us would be here right now, because majority of people who live in apartments are heavy sleepers," she commented.

"I breathe in any kind of smoke other than cigarette or vape or weed smoke – I could end up dying because I have a hole in my lung… I am really thankful my street dad ended up actually helping and pounding on our window and was on the phone with 911."

The first crews arrived within five minutes and requested more help later.

As of 6 a.m., no injuries had been reported, which was the greatest relief for property owner Mary Fung.

"It is a very devastating scene. It hurts me because I can see the fear, I can see the helplessness on their face."

She said there are 26 suites in the building. While there are a small handful of families, most units are occupied by one or two people.

"I know my tenants by name and in person. They are all my family to me. I look after them, they respect me, and I respect them. I'm sorry that right now they are homeless," Fung told CTV News Edmonton.

Residents stayed warm on two city buses until they were allowed back into the building at 7:45 a.m.

The fire was declared out at 5:37 a.m.

Police were also called to the scene.

The 99 Street and 85 Avenue intersection was opened by 6:30 a.m.