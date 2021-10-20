iHeartRadio

$9M in damage after east Edmonton fire engulfs building

image.jpg

A fire in east Edmonton resulted in about $9 million in damages, according to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services investigation.

On Oct. 8, around 5:18 a.m. crews went to a fire at a single-storey industrial building near 77 Street and Coronet Road.

EFRS said the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm at 5:58 a.m. with additional crews being called in to help to fight the flames.

According to EFRS the fire was deemed under control by 7:40 a.m., no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire originated in the engine compartment of a vehicle that was parked inside the building at the time, caused by an electrical shortage.

Damages are estimated at $9 million in total, EFRS said: $4 million in structure damage and $5 million in content loss.

Hope Mission’s warehouse was located in the lost structure. All of their winter supplies for the season and their food truck was destroyed in the blaze.

12