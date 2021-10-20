$9M in damage after east Edmonton fire engulfs building
A fire in east Edmonton resulted in about $9 million in damages, according to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services investigation.
On Oct. 8, around 5:18 a.m. crews went to a fire at a single-storey industrial building near 77 Street and Coronet Road.
EFRS said the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm at 5:58 a.m. with additional crews being called in to help to fight the flames.
According to EFRS the fire was deemed under control by 7:40 a.m., no injuries were reported.
Investigators said the fire originated in the engine compartment of a vehicle that was parked inside the building at the time, caused by an electrical shortage.
Damages are estimated at $9 million in total, EFRS said: $4 million in structure damage and $5 million in content loss.
Hope Mission’s warehouse was located in the lost structure. All of their winter supplies for the season and their food truck was destroyed in the blaze.
