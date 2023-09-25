9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash

A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.

Emergency crews were called to help an injured person after a side-by-side crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

An 84-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was the only one in the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation OPP Const. Nathalie Muirhead told CTV News in an email Monday afternoon.

"OPP traffic incident management enforcement team also attended to assist with the investigation," police said.

This is the ninth person to die in an off-road vehicle crash in the last two months in the northeast and the fourth person this month.

TIMELINE OF FATALITIES

On July 23, a mother and her two children were involved in an ATV crash east of Parry Sound.

Michelle Bader, 42, and her five-year-old daughter Heidi were killed while her nine-year-old son survived.

Eight days later, a father and son -- Alain, 45, and Ryder, 12, Dion -- from Timmins were killed on an ATV in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on their way home from fishing.

On Aug. 23, a 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after the ATV she was riding with another person slid down an embankment and rolled onto her. The other occupant survived the crash.

Sept. 9, a 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man was riding a trail in the Hanmer area with a group when he and his ATV went over a steep embankment.

A 39-year-old Hamilton resident died after a side-by-side crashed in Kearney, south of North Bay, on Sept. 16.

The 35-year-old driver from Burlington was charged with impaired driving and operation causing death while two other passengers in the UTV did not require medical attention.

On Sept. 21, a 62-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in Blind River.