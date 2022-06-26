A 100th birthday celebration for the books in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman was able to celebrate a very special birthday with some very special people.
Annie Smith has lived in Waterloo Region most of her life working as a teacher at local schools.
For the past three years she's lived at Sunnyside Home and has had to deal with lockdowns, isolation, and celebrating her 98th and 99th birthdays with COVID-19 protocols.
This year, her loved ones held an outdoor celebration to honour her 100th birthday.
"We've got her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and a few friends and it's just a wonderful day for her," said daughter Shari Woods. "She's really excited about it.
"She seems like the energizer bunny, she's going to go on forever."
Smith echoed this statement when asked what the secret to a long life was.
"I don't know how to die," said Smith. "So I'm going to stay young forever."
The festivities were capped off with Smith's family taking her on a celebratory roll down the street in her wheelchair.
