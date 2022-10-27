A 15-year-old dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road at around 9 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.
Next-of-kin have been notified, police said in an update Thursday afternoon.
The driver has not been charged, the statement said, but the investigation is ongoing.
Saskatoon Transit released a statement, saying that it is “deeply saddened to learn one of our transit buses was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian. Our thoughts are with this person’s family at this difficult time.”
Saskatoon Transit says it is fully cooperating with police, and there will be an internal investigation.
