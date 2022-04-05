A 16-year-old is living atop a downtown Vancouver flagpole for days. Here's why.

A local 16-year-old is one of five Canadians braving the elements in a campaign pushing for a cure for diabetes.

Wilson Gaglardi, of Vancouver, is among those living atop a 12-metre (40-foot) flagpole for 100 hours.

Gaglardi will be spending more than four days in a tiny blue tent in downtown Vancouver.

The goal of the stunt from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is to raise $15 million for Type 1 diabetes research. The flagpole initiative is part of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Canadian researchers, and part of a larger goal to raise $100 million.

Gaglardi is the youngest person ever to participate in the challenge.

The other four participating this year are in Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.