A 16-year-old is living atop a downtown Vancouver flagpole for days. Here's why.
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A local 16-year-old is one of five Canadians braving the elements in a campaign pushing for a cure for diabetes.
Wilson Gaglardi, of Vancouver, is among those living atop a 12-metre (40-foot) flagpole for 100 hours.
Gaglardi will be spending more than four days in a tiny blue tent in downtown Vancouver.
The goal of the stunt from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is to raise $15 million for Type 1 diabetes research. The flagpole initiative is part of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Canadian researchers, and part of a larger goal to raise $100 million.
Gaglardi is the youngest person ever to participate in the challenge.
The other four participating this year are in Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting in MississaugaPolice are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported TuesdayNew Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
'Absolutely no useful animals': Ontario farm, angry emu go viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followersThe Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
Horwath visits St. Thomas outreach centre, touts mental health planProvincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visited St. Thomas Tuesday, touting her party’s plan to shore up mental health services. The election style stop found Horwath taking an impromptu tour of The Nameless, a street level outreach centre in St. Thomas’s downtown.
-
Windsor Fire and Rescue awarded $5,000 grant to assist with fire prevention educationWindsor Fire and Rescue Services received a $5,000 boost to help with the department’s training and development programs for its fire prevention division.
-
Thousands of Ontario students behind on vaccines usually administered in schoolsHealth officials say thousands of Ontario students have fallen behind on routine vaccinations typically offered in schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Senior involved in theft after leaving Gateway Casino: policeSouth Simcoe Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking money from a senior outside Gateway Casino in Innisfil.