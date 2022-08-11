A $2M outdoor recreation centre will be built in Iroquois Falls

Two companies are building a new outdoor recreation centre in the Town of Iroquois Falls – and officials are thrilled with the news.

“Especially after the last two years, recreation and focusing on healthy lifestyles for all demographics is more important than ever," said Brian Finner, director of recreational services for the Town of Iroquois Falls.

Validus Power Corporation and Tightline Construction will turn the existing Devonshire Park into a multi-faceted park. It will have a splash pad, basketball, tennis and pickleball courts and an accessible playground.

“No matter if you have money or not, it’s for everybody and that touches my heart," said Tory Delaurier, mayor of Iroquois Falls.

"Validus and Tightline Construction, they made my dream come true and our residents’ dream come true."

Children playing in the park during the announcement said they are especially excited about the splash pad.

“This might be, like, the best out of all the things I could possibly do in this town," said Elaina Kollmeita.

The Centre will be named after Leo Bechard, a former resident who happens to be the father-in-law of Validus' president and CEO Todd Shortt.

“I know it would have been very near and dear to his heart that whatever we did for the community would revolve around recreation," said Shortt.

The investment is $2 million and town officials said they are grateful to add to the quality of life in the community.

“We’re close to mines … in a quiet, safer community," said Delaurier.

"I’m not saying the other communities aren’t safe, but we’re very safe. Just travel 45 minutes to Timmins, or half an hour to Cochrane, 20 minutes to Matheson, we’re in a central location to everybody, right, and cost of living is cheap here. Our taxes aren’t that high.”

The plan is to begin construction next spring and wrap up before winter. Residents are reminded the design is a work in progress and could change.