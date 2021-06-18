A band of showers slides across Saskatchewan, with gray skies expected: This is your Saskatoon forecast

The good news for those of you who’ve had enough of the wind is that we're expecting less breezy conditions today.

Things remain slightly unsettled and a bit cooler as we head into the final weekend of spring.

Monday is the first full day of summer, and things will heat up next work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Am Rain / PM Mostly Cloudy.

High: 18

Evening: 17

Saturday – Scattered Showers

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17