A barn in Delaware went up in flames around 11 a.m.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Emergency crews are on scene of a barn fire in Delaware.
According to London fire, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 2966 Brigham Rd. around 11:25 a.m.to assist Middlesex Centre Fire.
London crews worked to cool the home from becoming an exposure fire due to intense heat from the fire and London’s tanker shuttled water from the Delaware Water Tower.
All animals were able to escape the blaze and no injuries were reported.
-
Labatt Brewing Company employees could walk off job if new deal is not reachedUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.