A Barrie artist uses a symbol of hope to help the people of Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has compelled a Barrie artist to use her creativity to help those dealing with unimaginable conditions in Ukraine.
Linda Laforge, a portrait and caricature artist, recently created a digital painting of a sunflower, which is a symbol of loyalty and adoration.
"The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine," she says, "it's also very symbolic of hope, and it's kind of a bright, happy colour."
The sunflower has been put on dozens of items, including t-shirts available to buy online. All of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
"I wanted to make sure that 100 per cent of anything that sold, 100 per cent of my earnings, is going to help," says Laforge.
"So you can buy t-shirts, there's baby clothes, hoodies, a couple of mugs, about 40 items to choose from," she added.
Laforge aims to sell at least 200 t-shirts, raising $2000 for the Canada Ukraine Foundation. The shirt can be purchased from her website, LindaLaforge.com
