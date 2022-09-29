'A barrier-breaking moment': Yorkton becomes first Sask. municipality with permanent tipi structure

A day not many will not forget in Yorkton — the Tribal Council’s new tipi is now displayed proudly in City Centre Park.

The official unveiling was held Thursday, one day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It replaces the old sundial, which is now located at the Yorkton Brick Flour Mill site.

The project cost roughly $190,000 total, with Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) covering all but $10,000 of the price tag. The City of Yorkton paid up to $10,000 for a new concrete slab.

It was emotional for many in the crowd, including Mayor Mitch Hippsley.

“The tipi, for me, is a symbol of family, love and community,” he said during the unveiling, holding back tears.

Following the unveiling, Hippsley admitted it was tough to put the words together, but a moment filled with pride.

“So proud, and so happy,” he said. “To actually be witness this event and be a part of it, it was a real privilege.”

The presentation included a moment of unity, where YTC’s Cory Cadotte had multiple members of the community come up and read off each tipi teaching, which included hope, unity and humility. Cadotte then explained the meanings to the crowd.

All throughout this, Tribal Chief Isabel O’Soup admitted it was emotional watching everything unfold.

“I’m just so proud to be able to do this. For my ancestors, for everyone,” she said.

“At one time, we were not allowed to practice our language, culture and traditions. This is just a barrier-breaking moment for me — I love it.”

The tipi structure is the first of its kind in Saskatchewan, which O’Soup said she hopes is the first of many firsts, as the tribal council and its partners across Yorkton and area push ahead on the path of reconciliation.

She adds that she hopes this tipi structure stays in City Centre Park forever, a estimate of the community’s continuing path to working together on that reconciliation road.