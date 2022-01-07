'A better and more accessible experience': Max Bell Centre's $14M renovation complete

The City of Calgary says renovations at Max Bell Centre that wrapped up last week were completed on time and on budget.

The $14 million upgrade included the redesign and modernization of the main entrance, lobby and concession areas, as well as renovations to changing rooms, replacement of electrical and mechanical systems, the addition of energy-efficient lighting and new safety netting, a new ice slab, new dasher boards and new board glass at Ken Bracko Arena.

"Investments like these go a long way to ensuring Calgarians have access to quality recreation amenities,” said Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra in a Friday news release.

"Max Bell Centre is much more than arenas — it’s a place for the community to gather, host events and stay active."

The city says the facility now offers enhanced accessibility for visitors thanks to new barrier-free washrooms and a new elevator.

The venue, built in 1974, is used for amateur sport and also home to more than 15 festivals and events each year including the Canada Day Block Party and the Chasing Summer music festival.

“These improvements will mean a better and more accessible experience for sport participants, cultural groups, families and community partners," said James McLaughlin, acting director of Calgary Recreation.

According to the city, more than half a million people use the arena facility each year.