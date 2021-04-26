A Better Tent City looking for new home after sale of Lot42

Residents at A Better Tent City need to find a new home following the sale of former event space Lot42.

The property closed last year due to the pandemic and opened its doors for dozens of people without homes.

Volunteers with A Better Tent City said they knew there was a chance they'd have to leave once the property was sold. They have until the end of June to find a new location.

The real estate broker for the sale wouldn't disclose the purchase price of the property, only confirming that it had been sold. It was listed for $20 million.

There are around 50 people living in tiny homes and tents at the facility right now. Volunteers said they're looking for another location to take them in.

"I think what we have realized is that a mixed industrial area works for us and I think a rural property or a rural-residential could work well," Jeff Willmer said. "We don't really want to be in a residential area. I don't think that would be a good fit, but I think a semi-rural property could work for us as well."

Willmer said the region and cities haven't show a willingness to help find a new location.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener, officials with the region said they "do not have enough immediate housing support options for all residents of A Better Tent City."

"There are emergency shelters with shelter beds available. The emergency shelter system works to provide multiple options at multiple sites," the statement said in part. "While there are not enough options to meet all needs and requests, there are options. We recognize that there are valid reasons why people will not or cannot access emergency shelters. The emergency shelter system works to respond to this feedback and provide shelter spaces and beds that meet people where they are at."

The statement also said the region is working with a team of service providers to create a by-name list of people living in A Better Tent City which will summarize assets, connections to community supports and integrated service planning.

"The team will offer community members other sheltering options through this process, which will help in understanding how many who do not find permanent housing are willing to access emergency shelter. This is an opportunity to understand why people are not accessing shelter through the system and may further identify challenges in doing so," the statement said. "We recognize people living in encampments maintain autonomy and rights, and as such, they cannot be forced to accept a shelter option."