'A big deal for St. Vital': bridge project set to begin this week

Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements and a lowered speed limit to the community is set to begin this week.

Starting on Wednesday, March 1, the first phase of a construction project to improve the St. Vital Bridge and the surrounding roads is set to begin.

"It is a big deal for St. Vital," area councillor Brian Mayes told CTV News, adding the $52 million project has been in the works for about five years.

Due to this first phase of construction starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the city said Osborne Street and Dunkirk Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Jubilee Avenue to south of the Kingston Row access roads.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge on the east side.

WHAT IS INCLUDED ST. VITAL BRIDGE IMPROVEMENTS?

Part of the project will include resurfacing the bridge, which was built in 1965. However, the city boasts further improvements to the traffic, pedestrian, and cyclist experience once completed in the fall of 2024.

In addition to resurfacing the bridge, the project will be widening the pathways on each side of the bridge to allow for more space for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project goes beyond the bridge as well, bringing 1,450 metres of new multi-use pathways and sidewalks through the surrounding community and enhancing the pedestrian and cycling connections.

"It's something we're excited to see," said Mark Cohoe, the executive director of Bike Winnipeg. "It's definitely one of the barriers that exist in the city – getting across the rivers."

Cohoe said the project will clear out a big gap in Winnipeg's bike network. He said it is important the city consider these kinds of improvements when looking at other construction projects in the future.

"These opportunities come up about every 25 years, so it's really critical that we don't miss those opportunities," he said. "If you want to see more people biking and walking, they have to have that level of comfort."

SPEED LIMIT DROP ON ST. VITAL BRIDGE CAUSING CONTROVERSY: MAYES

Some aspects of the project have been causing controversy among residents in the community, Mayes said.

Once completed, the speed limit on Dunkirk Drive from Clare Avenue will be dropped from the current 70 km/h limit to a new 60 km/h limit.

Mayes said the new 60 km/h speed limit is the modern standard, and a much more expensive renovation to the bridge would be required to maintain the current speeds.

"An inconvenience – yes, but I wasn't going to delay work on the bridge or sacrifice the whole project to preserve 10 kilometres an hour for half a mile or so," Mayes said. "There's been some controversy but I think most people accept that it's time to modernize the bridge."

ST. VITAL BRIDGE LANE CLOSURES AND REDUCED CONSTRUCTION SPEED LIMIT

The city said 'major traffic delays are expected,' as work begins on this project.

"There will be inconvenience, but this too shall pass," Mayes said.

The closures will extend later in 2023 as work continues, the city said.

Drivers are being reminded by the city that throughout the construction project, Dunkirk Drive will be a Designated Construction Zone, dropping from 70 km/h to 50 km/h.

"Travellers through the area should expect significant delays and consider alternate routes such as St. Mary’s Road or Pembina Highway," the city said in a news release, adding traffic will be impacted until 2024.

You can read more about the St. Vital Bridge project and the planned upgrades on the city's website.