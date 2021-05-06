'A big step forward': Victoria video game studio acquired by Electronic Arts

A Victoria-based video game studio has been acquired by Electronic Arts and will be joining the company's EA Sports division.

Metalhead Software, located in downtown Victoria, is known for its popular Super Mega Baseball game series.

The first Super Mega Baseball game was released in 2014 to critical acclaim, and was followed by two sequels in 2018 and 2020.

"This is a big step forward for our team and we’re excited to share this new adventure with you," said the studio in an announcement Tuesday.

Metalhead says that EA plans to have a hands-off approach and will allow the team to continue developing games in Victoria.

The studio adds that it will be able to benefit from the technology, experience and reach of a large publisher like Electronic Arts in future projects.

"Our relationship with EA spawned over something that we hope you can relate to: they like our games," said the studio.

"For us, this is also an incredible opportunity to grow our local Victoria team and tech sector with the support of EA, and let us dig into some ambitious new projects."

With three popular baseball games under its belt, Metalhead says it still has plans for its Super Mega Baseball franchise, with potential room for new projects.