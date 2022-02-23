'A big treat for us': Circus comes to Calgary seniors home

There was no big top but the Scenic Grande dining room was filled with balloons, decorations and music after being transformed into a circus environment for a few hours, taking residents back in time to their childhoods.

Carrie Steed-Cadman is the director of active living and says it's important for residents to be sociable and share a few laughs together.

"Physically, especially with this cold weather right now, they can't get outside as much," said Steed-Cadman. "Our residents are wonderful at singing and dancing, they love to be active so I think it's really important for their mental health to just come down and keep everything happy."

This is the first time Steed-Cadman has organized such a big event. The Scenic Grande Retirement Residence is home to 111 and nearly half made it down to the event. Staff were even dressed like clowns with colourful wigs and tutus.

Heather Collingridge is the facility's sales consultant and says the menu reflects the atmosphere of the one-day celebration.

"We chose to do a bit of a carnival style theme," she said. "So we've got popcorn, we've got some roasted peanuts from the kitchen, corn dogs, anything you can imagine that you would find at the circus is what we're serving today."

Along with some carnival games, a juggler and stilt walker were brought in to join in the fun on a cold winter day.

"These types of events were always really lovely," said juggler Jason Nelnychuk. "Everyone's always really receptive and there are some technical constraints, but they're easy to work around and they're always really nice fulfilling events to come and work."

Marjorie Wohl and Joan Casper grew up in small towns and didn't get to too many circuses but they have fond memories of when they did see the Shriners Circus complete with elephants.

"The rides and the clowns and the food," said Wohl. "You know it was just wonderful just to go to a circus."

"It was a big treat for us," said Casper. "Then later when I took my kids to the circus that was in Moose Jaw, they had a lot bigger performance, but still Shriners Circus."

Steed-Cadman says just remembering what the circus was like when residents were little can transport them back to in time and she hopes many new memories will be made this day.