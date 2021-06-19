A bit of sun, a bit of cloud, and a chance of showers for final full day of spring

Saturday's forecast includes a little bit of everything on the final full day of spring.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix on Saturday with low chance of showers. The afternoon high is 27 C with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 7, or high.

A low chance of showers lingers into the evening, but the overnight sky is clear. The low is 12 C.

Sunday starts off sunny but a few clouds should move in by the afternoon bringing a low chance of showers. The high is 30 C with a humidex of 32.

Summer officially arrives at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Monday's outlook calls for showers and a high of 28 C.

Tuesday could see a little bit of sunshine with a high of 20 C.