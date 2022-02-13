'A bit surprising': Concerns over police response to Saturday counter-protest

There was less horn honking on Edmonton streets Sunday, but social media was full of questions about how police officers chose to handle counter-protesters compared to "freedom convoy" demonstrators the day before.

After two weekends in a row of protesters filling downtown streets with noise, Bradley Lafortune said he did not want another convoy disrupting the Saturday of Edmontonians.

"There were maybe 40 of us," he told CTV News Edmonton. "We were really there to send a message of love and support for our community."

The group blocked a convoy of protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions for almost an hour by standing at a marked crosswalk on River Valley Road by Fortway Drive.

Lafortune said 15 minutes into the counter-protest, police began to show up.

"We saw more and more police assemble in vehicles behind us at River Valley Road, and it was clear that, that really wasn't going to slow down," Lafortune said.

"By the end of the hour we were there, there were three units of police," he added. "There was engagement throughout the event."

#yeg has had enough. Not in our city. Not on our streets. ❤️ #ableg pic.twitter.com/7y9fL4HYjZ

Was told by the police today that we could be charged under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.



Interesting how they refer to it when peaceful protestors are holding up the convoy, but not when the convoy is holding up the border for days. ��#yeg #FluTruxKlanGoHome pic.twitter.com/S9gguhoZ6x

The Edmonton Police Service today threatened us counter demonstrators with fines under CIDA ($10,000), yet they are not enforcing a court ordered injunction against excessive noise in our downtown.



Why?#yeg pic.twitter.com/23u2r4vLBA

The Edmonton Police Service says policing during public demonstrations is a complex task, but its priority is to uphold public safety and order.

"Citizens were intentionally blocking and impeding traffic on River Valley Road and were asked to move onto the sidewalk to ensure their safety and to allow traffic to flow," said Cheryl Sheppard, EPS spokesperson, in a statement to CTV News.

EPS says 10 tickets were issued to drivers involved in the convoy demonstrations on Saturday. Another 60 tickets will be mailed to the registered owners of participating vehicles, including nine tickets related to noise violations.

"It was a little bit surprising to me the level of mobilization to respond to us," Lafortune said. "It maybe felt disproportionate, to say the least.

"There was a pretty clear focus of energy and resources and time by the police on counter-demonstrators as opposed to the convoy," he added.

Sean Graham, another counter-protester, echoed Lafortune's reaction, adding that police have a "responsibility to treat protesters in an unbiased manner."

He hopes city council and police have further conversations about Saturday's response.

"When EPS swiftly shut down one protest in favour of another yesterday, they showed ignorance of this critical responsibility, and this should be of concern to all Edmontonians," Graham said.