A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury

The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.

But in this case, the 40-year veteran of calling professional hockey, primarily with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, was led by his son, David.

The 21-year-old is following in his dad’s footsteps by announcing games for the AAA U-16 Sudbury Nickel Capitals of the Great North Midget Hockey League.

In between assignments, Bowen made the trip to his hometown, where he once was the voice of the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves.

"I just want to sit and listen to him, to be honest, and I have a couple of times when we’ve been able to watch hockey on television, but I want to see how he does it," David Bowen said.

Having the opportunity to call a game with his father means a lot, he added.

"I’ve been surrounded by sports whether it’s him or my three other brothers, all we do is talk about sports every day. So, being able to listen to him my whole life growing up and now being able to call a game with him will be really fun," David said.

His father said the best advice he can give to his son is to have fun, be prepared and know something about the teams and the players.

"There are lots of little stories that may be in the background that you can kind of fill some time. When you’re doing it by yourself, the game isn’t on all the time, there is a lot of dead time and you need to fill that," Joe said.

"So, being prepared and having some stories or whatever about the kids is an important aspect of it."

Coaches and players said it was quite the experience having the opportunity to meet Joe and have him at their game.

"It’s a big deal for our kids, it’s a big deal for the kids on the other side. Knowing his history and what he’s done for the game of hockey and now that his son is getting into it, it’s just fantastic," said Matt Chuipka, Sudbury Nickel Capitals assistant coach.

The Nickel Capitals’ Carter Niquet was equally impressed.

"He’s like a really energetic person and I think he does a really good job doing it. Having him here is awesome," Niquet said.

As for his son, currently a student at Laurentian University, Joe said he just hopes David follows his dreams and ends up in a career that he loves.