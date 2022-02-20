A break in the frigid temperatures Sunday

A cold and windy morning will make way for a milder afternoon Sunday as warmer temperatures move in for the remainder of Family Day weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy day with a high of -1 C and a wind chill of -8 in the afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., it was -18 C with a wind chill of -25.

Expect a few flurries turning to drizzle overnight as the temperature rises to 2 C by Monday morning.

The forecast for Family Day is cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of 3 C.

The average high for this time of year is around -3 C.

Periods of snow are in Tuesday's outlook. High 0 C.

Wednesday could see rain and a high of 2 C.