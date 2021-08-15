A breakdown of the federal incumbents in Manitoba ahead of September election

Canadians are heading back to the polls on Sept. 20 as Justin Trudeau has called a snap election.

While it isn't known who will be running in every riding for each party, we do know who the incumbents were in Manitoba at the time the writ was dropped.

CTV News is breaking down each riding, who the incumbent is, and what they are currently doing in government.

LIBERALS

Winnipeg South Centre—Jim Carr

Carr has been a Member of Parliament since 2015. He was formerly the Minister of Natural Resources as well as the Minister of International Trade Diversification.

He currently serves as Special Representative for The Prairies.

Winnipeg South—Terry Duguid

Duguid took over the Winnipeg South seat in 2015.

His current roles include the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages as well as to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

He was previously the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, for Statues of Women and to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Winnipeg North—Kevin Lamoureux

Lamoureux originally became an MP in 2010 and resecured his seat in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Lamoureux has been the Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons since March 19, 2021.

Saint Boniface—Saint Vital—Dan Vandal

Vandal also grabbed his seat in Parliament in 2015. He was originally the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and, in November 2019, he was named the Minister of Northern Affairs.

CONSERVATIVES

Brandon—Souris—Larry Maguire

Maguire was voted into office in 2013 and has held his position in each of the last two elections.

As a member of the official opposition, he has been part of many committees within the government, most recently joining the Health committee in October 2020.

Charleswood — St. James — Assiniboia — Headingley — Marty Morantz

Morantz is serving his first term as a Member of Parliament as he was elected in 2019.

In that time, he has been on several committees in 2020, including the COVID-19 Pandemic committee, the Finance committee and most recently the Foreign Affairs and International Development committee.

Dauphin — Swan River — Neepawa — Dan Mazier

Mazier was also an MP newcomer in 2019, winning his seat for the first time.

He mostly recently joined the Fisheries and Oceans committee in October 2020 and has also been a member of the COVID-19 Pandemic committee and the Environment and Sustainable Development committee.

Kildonan—St. Paul—Raquel Dancho

Dancho first claimed her seat in Parliament in 2019. In February 2021, she became the vice-chair of the Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities committee.

Previously, in 2020, she was the vice-chair of the Citizenship and Immigration Committee.

Portage—Lisgar—Candice Bergen

Bergen is a long-serving Conservative MP, first being elected back in 2008.

She is currently the Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition.

From 2016 to 2020, she was a member of the Board of Internal Economy and was also the House Leader of the Official Opposition.

Provencher—Ted Falk

Falk was first elected to office in 2013.

Until June 2021, Falk was a member of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

He is currently a member of the Finance committee.

Selkirk — Interlake — Eastman — James Bezan

Bezan has been a Member of Parliament since 2004, holding his seat through five elections.

Between 2013 and 2015, he was the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of National Defence.

He is currently the vice-chair of the National Defence committee.

NDP

Churchill—Keewatinook Aski—Niki Ashton

Ashton was first elected to office in 2008.

She most recently was a member of the Official Languages committee until January 2021.

She was also a member of the COVID-19 Pandemic committee in 2020.

Elmwood—Transcona—Daniel Blaikie

Blaikie was elected in 2015 and held his seat the following election.

He is the vice-chair of the Economic Relationship between Canada and the United States committee. He is also a member of the Procedure and House Affairs committee as well as the International Trade committee.

Winnipeg Centre—Leah Gazan

Gazan is serving her first term of MP after being elected in 2019.

She is currently a member of the Library of Parliament committee and is also part of the Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and Status of Persons with Disabilities committee.

Before Canadians cast their votes, two leaders' debates will be held. An English version on Sept. 8 and a French debate on Sept. 9.