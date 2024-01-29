'A brief dusting' of snow Tuesday

Winter weather returned Monday morning and will continue into Tuesday, but it won't last long after that.

“A weak clipper system comes through the area [Tuesday] afternoon with a burst of light snowfall and winds out of the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/h,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. She said snowfall amounts will reach about 2-4 cm.

“Daytime highs over the next seven [days] will be above normal for this time of year,” Atchison continued. “We’ll usher in Groundhog Day (Friday) with a mix of sun and cloud.”

The London, Ont. region will be warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.

The normal high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2.

Tuesday Night: eriods of light snow ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30 perc ent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.