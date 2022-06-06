A 'bug-infested disaster': Local kayakers upset with loss of Peche Island lagoon

Windsor kayakers say the canals at Peche Island have been chocked off by soil and sand that wasn’t there last summer.

“There's no water flowing underneath the bridge,” said Sean Harigan, a Windsorite who used to kayak to Peche Island multiple times every week with his daughter.

“It’s just a marshy, bug-infested disaster,” he said. “It just becomes stagnant water on the inside of the island. There's no way for the water to flow through.”

Harigan said the only thing that has changed this year, versus last, is the city completed work restoring the century-old bridge on the island.

“It's just a bad coincidence really that makes it look as if this was somehow related to the works we undertook and it's certainly not,” said James Chacko, executive director of parks and recreation for the City of Windsor.

Chacko said they did block the water from flowing under the bridge so they could restore it in the fall of 2021. But he said all the materials they used were removed when the work was complete.

“That is not the gravel material that we had. Everything was in bags, or in gabion baskets and all of that was removed at the time of completion in December,” Chacko said.

He said Mother Nature is to blame for the build-up of soil that has blocked off the canals this spring.

“This is actually the natural sediment within Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River that is now washed up both into the canal and onshore,” said Chacko.

He told CTV News a similar situation happened in 2013 and again in 2016 when water levels were also low.

Chacko said the city is working with ERCA and an engineer to see if there is anything they can do about the situation.

is will, in time, correct itself. That may mean unfortunately there's going to be a window of time where there isn't that direct connection into the internal lake system,” Chacko said.

Harigan wants the city to dredge under the bridge to let water flow again.

“Where the picnic area is and the swimming hole is, is now completely blocked,” he said. “It's a cesspool and it's just unhealthy. It shouldn't be left like that.”