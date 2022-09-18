A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police

Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.

Officers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that took place last night in the city’s south end.

Police responded to reports of an altercation involving several parties in a parking garage on Nesbitt Drive around 9 p.m.

According to officers, the individuals involved were not known to each other and that one suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul but not before striking a young woman.

The woman suffered life-altering injuries to her lower extremities and was transported to hospital.

Greater Sudbury Police Services also responded to an armed robbery downtown earlier in the evening.

The report came in about 7 p.m. that a taxi driver was robbed at knife point by two men on Hazel Street.The driver suffered minor injuries.

Two suspects were arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a weapon, said police.

“These incidents were just two of the 100 calls for service police received last night,” sergeant Jack Sivazilian told CTV News.

He says this was a very busy night for them and that they were unable to respond to all of the calls.

Individuals with information on these or other incidents who have not yet spoken to an officer are asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Article written with files and reporting by Lyndsay Aelick and Molly Frommer.