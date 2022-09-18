'A Canadian hero': Over 200 gather for Terry Fox run in Saskatoon

Nearly 200 participants took part in the 42nd annual terry fox run in Saskatoon, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has grown to become the largest fundraiser for cancer research in the world, celebrating the mission of Terry Fox, a Canadian icon who set out on a mission to run across Canada.

More than a dozen cancer survivors took part in the two, five and ten-kilometre course that starts and finishes in the Bessborough Gardens, following the riverbanks of Saskatoon.

Terry Fox Run Saskatoon chairperson, Sarah McIvor was diagnosed with the same type of cancer as Terry Fox, osteogenic sarcoma, at the age of 19.

It affected her right leg just like Terry Fox, but through advances in treatment and surgeries, she was able to keep her leg.

She says she participates to continue Terry’s legacy and mission of raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

“He set out with the sole intention to make a difference for even just one person,” said McIvor. “At the end of the day, he accomplished his goal.”

While the run generates funds for cancer research, McIvor said a big part of the event is being there for each other.

“We have to come together as a group,” she said. “To fund research, to continue fighting and looking for a cure or better treatment options. But there is strength in numbers.”

McIvor says the energy of welcoming people to gather is hard to put into words.

“The energy, you just have to come down here to feel it,” she said.

“There’s something beautiful about the back of the Bessborough and the riverbank in Saskatoon. When you think about the kind of people that have gathered here today, these are salt of the earth people. These are people who truly understand the mission of Terry Fox, who believe in him as a Canadian hero, and who believe in each other.”

More than $26,000 was raised at the event locally, and more than $850 million has been raised for cancer research since the Marathon of Hope 42 years ago.

Schools across Canada will participate in the Terry Fox Run on September 23rd.