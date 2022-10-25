A cappella chorus group in Barrie sings to support charity, and for fun

A group of retired men and women sing barbershop-style tunes to raise funds for charity and for the love of music from the 30s and 40s.

Vocal Maturity practices at Inniswood Baptist Church on Yonge Street in Barrie every Tuesday at 10 a.m. under the direction of a barbershop singer with over four decades of experience.

The group invites men and women to join its chorus.

They perform at functions and events across the region free of charge.

"This is an event for them. Once a week to come out and have fun, a cup of coffee together, sit and talk for a little bit and then go back in and sing and work on the music," said Bruce Dibble with Vocal Maturity.

All donations from the group's performances support Harmonize For Speech, a charity supporting therapy for communicative disorders.