A cappella chorus group in Barrie sings to support charity, and for fun
A group of retired men and women sing barbershop-style tunes to raise funds for charity and for the love of music from the 30s and 40s.
Vocal Maturity practices at Inniswood Baptist Church on Yonge Street in Barrie every Tuesday at 10 a.m. under the direction of a barbershop singer with over four decades of experience.
The group invites men and women to join its chorus.
They perform at functions and events across the region free of charge.
"This is an event for them. Once a week to come out and have fun, a cup of coffee together, sit and talk for a little bit and then go back in and sing and work on the music," said Bruce Dibble with Vocal Maturity.
All donations from the group's performances support Harmonize For Speech, a charity supporting therapy for communicative disorders.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrantsThe latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more single-digit day then above average again ThursdayClouds in the Edmonton region this morning should clear out midday and we'll see partly cloudy skies with light wind this afternoon.