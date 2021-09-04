A cash bonus for vaccination, a major train crash and saving a kitten: Top five stories in Ottawa this week

A major crash derailed two freight trains south of Ottawa, police in Kingston break up huge parties amid the fourth wave, and the community rallies around a kitten found covered in tar.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Two freight trains collided along the tracks in Prescott, Ont. on Thursday, disrupting freight and passenger rail service in eastern Ontario ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

More than a dozen rail cars were derailed and the tracks along the busy rail corridor were bent.

Miraculously, only one person was hurt and their injuries were not considered serious.

Kingston bylaw says four people are facing minimum $10,000 penalties, and more could be on the way, after thousands of students were seen partying in the city's university district.

Kyle Compeau, the city's licence and enforcement manager, confirmed to CTV News that four people were found hosting a 200-person gathering at their home on Thursday night. That's outside the COVID-19 provincial rules of maximum 100 person gatherings outside and 25 inside.

They have been given a summons and could face a minimum $10,000 fine under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Compeau says that they are also investigating the potential to lay charges in connection with a separate party on Albert Street.

Police were called to University Avenue, near the campus of Queen's University, for a nuisance party Wednesday night. Officers issued warnings over their cruisers' PA systems to disperse the crowd and also laid several alcohol related charges.

The City of Kingston also closed the popular Gord Downie Pier and Breakwater Park beach for 18 days because of crowding amid the fourth wave.

Anyone caught attempting to access the closed pier and beach area during the emergency closure could face fines of $2,000.

The Ottawa Police Service has laid several charges against a 49-year-old Gatineau, Que. woman whom they accuse of working as a nurse under false pretenses at an Ottawa medical and dental clinic.

In a release Wednesday morning, police said some of the woman's duties included administrating medication and injections to patients.

Police did not identify the clinic where she worked but said she "used aliases and assumed the identities of registered nurses that she fraudulently obtained." As such, the police service believes there may be other clinics and patients involved.

An Ottawa clothing and outdoor equipment store has offered all of its employees a $500 bonus for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bushtukah employs 140 people, each of whom is entitled to an extra $500 if they have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company, roughly 90 per cent of employees were already vaccinated before the announcement and they expect their remaining staff to complete their vaccinations within the next couple of weeks.

A three-week-old kitten named Ashley is fighting for its life after being covered with tar.

It was apparently found in Gatineau with its two other siblings, struggling to move, and the community is now stepping up to save its life.

Ashley is now slowly starting to move again, but she has a long road to recovery.

She was discovered by a Gatineau resident in their backyard. Animal activists say it appears someone intentionally tried to harm the animals, pouring tar on them.

Ashley spent 24 hours in the ICU, which cost $1,700. Complete strangers stepped up to pay for it.

The kitten is currently in the care of a foster family until she is healthy enough to be adopted permanently.