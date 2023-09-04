'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre

On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.

"A lot of our people are sad because it was one year ago that it happened. I also see it as a celebration of life, love, and respect,” Burns said.

On Sept. 4, 2022, Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on the First Nation and the nearby community of Weldon, killing 11 and injuring 17 others.

A year later, the community gathered in memorial of those they lost, following two days of gathering and celebration.

The commemoration was a poignant moment of mourning, remembrance, and reflection.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu attended the ceremonies. She said that what transpired was not an accident. She acknowledged the deep-rooted issues stemming from generations of families grappling with loss, grief, and trauma, a result of colonialism.

Hajdu said the federal government was doing its part to help the First Nation cope, emphasizing the over $9.3 million in supports its provided in the past year, with another $42.5 million offered over the next six years for the development of a mental wellness centre.

“The community is determining what that will look like,” she said.

Processions and ceremonies took place within James Smith Cree Nation beginning on Friday, with the nation closing its doors to outsiders and the media to provide its members with a private space to grieve.

Community member Robert Head described the day as somber, with many individuals still coping with varying degrees of trauma through therapy. Some have not yet found the strength to participate in events as they continue to heal.

The neighboring village of Weldon also felt the loss from that tragic night.

Residents came together to cherish the memory of Wes Petterson, Sanderson’s final victim, who had been part of a coffee club in the community.

"A bunch of us that have to do with the Silver Tone got together and reminisced around the fire,” said Mabe Nesbitt, a Weldon resident, remembering her friend.

On this day of mourning and remembrance, the James Smith Cree Nation and its neighboring communities found solace in coming together, united in their determination to heal and move forward, while never forgetting the events of that fateful day one year ago.