A championship win 20 years in the making

After a 20-year drought, the Medway Junior Cowboys football team is champions again.

After losing 35-6 to Lucas in the regular season, Medway defeated the Vikings 13-7 to take the Thames Valley District School Board Central Junior Championship on Friday afternoon at City Wide field.

Battling low temperatures and a snow-covered field, Medway touchdowns were scored by Simon Kantor and Matthew Hessels.

