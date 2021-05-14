A chance for thunderstorms as we head into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast

It’s been an incredibly dry May so far, but producers may finally get the rain they’ve been looking for. We’ve got a small chance of rain, with some thunderstorms, both Friday and Saturday in Saskatoon. The daytime highs will be in the low twenties, before rising to the high twenties early next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly sunny, chance of showers

High: 22

Evening: 6

Saturday – Mainly sunny, chance of showers

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday – Sunny

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24