A chance for thunderstorms as we head into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
It’s been an incredibly dry May so far, but producers may finally get the rain they’ve been looking for. We’ve got a small chance of rain, with some thunderstorms, both Friday and Saturday in Saskatoon. The daytime highs will be in the low twenties, before rising to the high twenties early next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly sunny, chance of showers
High: 22
Evening: 6
Saturday – Mainly sunny, chance of showers
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 24