A chance of flurries in Calgary, then sunny for the rest of the week!

Our forecasts through this week are more for checking changes (and inevitable increases) to the AlbertaFireBans data than our actual conditional adjustments. It's a boring week! The 'no news is good news' adage will apply in full, here.

Today, we apply a minor exception to the rule, as cool wind preceding the 'boring' high pressure ridge aloft brings in a northern billow and may even trigger flurries across the foothills and into the Calgary area, which will serve only to accumulate a higher 'frowns per capita' rate in our city.

But, that's just the onset of our high pressure area. The four days thereafter will push in sunshine and keep our heat budget well above seasonal by Wednesday. Break out the shades! Levity aside, however, much of the province is still desperate for precipitation.

While Calgary is setting in a happy percentile, large swathes of Alberta are woefully lacking, from which we can derive quite a few of the ban and restriction zones.

The only change-up over the weekend was actually a removal! The Calgary Forest Zone (K-country) is no longer under an advisory. However, the remainder of bans and restrictions remain in place, and we can anticipate an expansion and upgrade to a number of these MDs moving through the dry week.

Check AlbertaFireBans.ca for the latest in your area.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: largely clear, low -7 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: largely clear, low -3 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: largely clear, low -7 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: largely clear, low -4 C

A few lovely park shots today: firstly, from Susan at Bowmont Park:

And another, with no park given, from Treena and Pat:

Lastly, we'll close on Natasha's sunset photo:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield