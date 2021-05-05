A chance of showers to green things up: This is your Saskatoon forecast
It warms up a bit in Saskatoon as we hit the midway point of the workweek, with a daytime high expected to be around 17 degrees.
There’s a chance of some light showers this afternoon, though they won’t stick around for long, if they come at all. However, there’s another chance of showers Saturday, which is welcome news for producers looking for moisture.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 17
Evening: 0
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 138
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 15